TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County deputies said a Madeira Beach man was arrested in connection to a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman in Treasure Island.

The crash happened on Tuesday evening at Gulf Boulevard and 108th Avenue North. Deputies said they found the suspected truck – a blue 2020 Chevy Silverado – on Thursday, but not the driver.

Jail records show John Dennelly, 62, was arrested by University of South Florida campus police on Saturday afternoon. He was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death and booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office previously identified the victim as 46-year-old Felicia White.