Lyft driver who picked up St. Pete man’s dog won’t face charges, puppy still missing

ST.PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A Lyft driver who picked up a St. Petersburg man’s 9-month-old Rottweiler puppy is telling police he didn’t know the puppy had run away from a nearby home.

“He’s my buddy. He’s my boy” said puppy owner, Jason Gell.

Gell is agonizing over his missing puppy, named Mahi. Now he knows a little more about how he vanished.

8 on Your Side found out the Lyft driver told police, he picked up the wandering dog because he thought he was lost.

Next to the owner’s home, a doorbell camera caught the rideshare driver coaxing the puppy into his SUV.

He tells St. Petersburg police he noticed the dog was dirty, so he tried to move him to the back hatch, but he escaped.

“It’s a story. I can’t tell you if it’s true or not. I don’t have video camera of that. But what I do have is video footage of him out front, taking my dog, bringing him in there and leaving,” said Gell.

Gell thinks the Lyft driver had plenty of time to come up with a lie to tell police now he’s left with an empty crate, and dog food bags.

“It’s a crime of opportunity in my opinion. But the fact that Lyft basically tied our hands because we asked for this information days ago,” said Gell.

Gell is now offering a $1000 reward for anyone who can bring back his puppy.

“Give my dog back. I don’t care,” said Gell.

A worker at Jason’s house left a gate open, allowing Mahi to escape.

Gell hasn’t slept for four days as he worries about his puppy, who needs a special diet.

As for the Lyft driver, police tell us they don’t plan to charge him.