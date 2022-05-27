LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was arrested in Lutz after Clearwater police said he exposed himself to a mother and her 3-year-old daughter at a beach Thursday afternoon.

The Clearwater Police Department said they arrested 26-year-old Chandler Reece at Sand Key Park around 5:30 p.m. for lewd or lascivious exhibition, exposure of sexual organs and possession of THC oil.

Police said Reece exposed himself to the woman and her child and followed them as they walked to the beach.

Reece continued to expose himself to them even as they went back to their car to call police, according to a release.

Police said Reece told them he wasn’t doing anything wrong, he just needed to pull his pants up.

Reece was taken to the Pinellas County Jail.