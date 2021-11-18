Loved ones frustrated by another delay in deadly Tampa Bay boat crash trial

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Mark Nowack is upset and frustrated. For more than two years, he has been waiting and praying for justice for his best friend Robert Krysztofowicz.

“Extremely frustrating. Just unbelievably frustrating,” said Nowack. “It’s one thing to have a delay of a week or two but when you’re given delays of six months at a time it’s unimaginable what the family has to keep going through. “

Mark Nowack has attended every pretrial hearing in this case.

Nowack and Krysztofowicz were riding jet skis in August of 2019 when a boater hit Krysztofowicz killing him.

Prosecutors say 37-year old Jesse Mayer was at the wheel. He’s now facing numerous charges including BUI manslaughter and vessel homicide.

The case was scheduled for a pretrial hearing today, and Mayer attended via Zoom.

Many of Krysztofowicz’s family members and friends live in or near Buffalo, New York, and have been making the trek to Florida for every court hearing. Nowack is one of them.

“We come to every single, we haven’t missed one of these pretrials yet,” said Nowack. “From the very beginning, we want to be Rob’s voice. Rob doesn’t have a voice. So we want to be Rob’s voice and we want to see this thing through.”

In court, Mayer’s attorney, Jay Hebert explained to the judge that he is currently on trial and there have been other unavoidable delays.

“As the court may recall, the medical examiner was also out on maternity leave,” Hebert told the judge. “Which was why we weren’t able to set her deposition.”

But Nowack believes the delays are simply tactics, and Mayer is paying to stay out of jail.

“It makes you wonder what’s really happening in this world when you can buy time the way they are buying time,” said Nowack. “Because he has money. It just makes you question the whole judicial system.”

The judge set another pretrial date for Feb. 25. Nowack and others say they will be there.