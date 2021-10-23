‘Love Shines’: New murals help brighten up streets of St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A new mural was unveiled Saturday night as part of St. Petersburg’s internationally recognized 7th annual Shine Mural Festival.

The new artwork reads, “Love Shines.” Ya La’ford is the mastermind behind it.

“I decided to collect a community poll of what they wanted to see and Love Shines is what was voted in,” La’ford said.

From conception to completion, La’ford said the piece took a month to build.

“I’m trying to really channel in that pause in America in the 60s when we were thinking about love first and really that we can revolutionize love,” she said.

The mural is one of 16 new art forms now lighting up St. Pete.

“Everywhere you walk, there’s a new mural that you can take interest in. You can be inspired and then you can share that inspiration on to other people,” she said.

The artwork also draws more people to the city. Mayor Rick Kriseman said he’s made it a goal to brighten up the streets in this unique way.

“Aside from locals, we have artists that come from all over the world and it’s put St. Pete on the map,” Kriseman said.

The Shine Mural Festival’s last day is Sunday.

Below is a map showing where all the new pieces are located.