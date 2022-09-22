TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a child who was found wandering the streets of South Pasadena early Thursday morning.

Deputies were called to the 900 block of Pasadena Avenue South around 2:25 a.m. Thursday after a concerned citizen said they saw the child walking near a Taco Bell.

Deputies said the child is about 3 years old, 3 feet tall and has long dark blonde hair.

Deputies are asking anyone with information about the child’s identity, and the whereabouts of their parents or guardians to call detectives at 727-582-6200.