PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — Veterans of all ages and abilities joined together in Pinellas Park on Thursday to hang out and play flag football.

“Being in the military,” explained Mike Delancey, “One of the things you lose when you first come home is that sense of camaraderie.”

The annual event is put on by the Wounded Warriors Abilities Ranch and the Mike Alstott Family Foundation — and the former Bucs star took the field and played too.

“The whole reason between the Wounded Warriors Abilities Ranch is to keep the veterans active,” Alstott said.

The two organizations have been teaming up for years. Delancey started his after he returned from his Marine service overseas, and Alstott during the 2007 offseason.

“We get in our world,” Delancey said. “Then you end up becoming a homebody, and it’s just really not good. Just keep moving.”

More than two dozen veterans got moving during the competitive game.

“Talk about football, talk about the Bucs, just life in general,” Alstott said. “I think that goes a long way.”

But Alstott said it’s not just about the football.

“Mingling with these guys that have sacrificed their lives for our country and our freedom. It’s amazing to be a part of.”

And these veterans enjoy their time with the NFL veteran.

“It shows us, like the veterans nowadays, you’re welcome back,” Delancey said. “The public loves you. Come out of the house and become a civilian again.”