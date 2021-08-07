Local veterans participate in underwater dive at ‘Circle of Heroes’ memorial off coast of Clearwater

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Wounded Warrior Project gathered a group of veterans from across Tampa Bay and the state on Saturday to participate in a unique diving experience.

The group of about 15 warriors got the opportunity to scuba dive at the Circle of Heroes Veterans’ Memorial, located roughly 10 miles off the coast of Clearwater.

The underwater memorial site features 24 life-size statues representing each of the Armed Forces.





Rob Louis, the public relations specialist with the Wounded Warrior Project, said the dive was a way for the veterans who may be dealing with “physical or invisible injuries” to rekindle and re-experience the comradery they had while in active duty.

The Wounded Warrior Project strives to get veterans out of the house and connected with warriors in their community through fun and engaging events.

To learn more about the nonprofit organization, visit woundedwarriorproject.org.