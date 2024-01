ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A local bagel shop in Largo within a multi-unit business plaza caught on fire on Wednesday afternoon.

Largo Fire Rescue responded to the structure fire at St. Pete Bagel Co., located at 11987 Indian Rocks Road.

Drone video captured by Beach Drone Services shows crews on the scene of the fire.

Officials said everyone inside was evacuated and that there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.