Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Tampa Bay doctors provide medical advice for snowbirds wishing to travel back north amidst pandemic

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Many self-proclaimed snowbirds flock to Florida every winter to escape cold weather. Now, amidst the coronavirus pandemic, they’re left facing a difficult decision, should they stay in Florida or risk traveling back up north?

Because most snowbirds are older in age, this population is at a higher risk of coronavirus complications which makes the thought of traveling north frightening.

Diane Wolfe, a self-proclaimed snowbird from Michigan, is currently facing this struggle right now.

Wolfe and her husband live at a beach house on Indian Rocks Beach every January through May. She said usually it’s a care-free liberating experience but lately, they have been filled with worry. She said they are driving and are concerned about stopping at gas stations, restaurants and hotels as they head back up north.

Today, 8 On Your Side’s Christine McLarty is speaking with medical professionals about tips to help the elderly population travel back up north safely.

Tune in to News Channel 8 at 5:30 p.m. for the full story.

