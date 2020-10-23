Local businessman, Rays fan says World Series watch parties helped save his business

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Tony Esposito proudly wears his Tampa Bay Rays shirt at every watch party, and is one of the first fans at Spa Beach Park and one of the last to leave every watch party.

Esposito owns Espo Productions, the company that is providing the two huge monitors so fans can watch their Rays play in a socially-distanced manner.

Esposito says these watch parties have been instrumental in saving his business.

“There were several points where I was wondering how I was going to survive this,” said Esposito. “We lost a lot of the (Tampa Bay) Lightning work because of COVID, not being able to have people close together.”

The coronavirus pandemic crippled professionals in the audio and video industry, and companies that rely heavily on concerts, outdoor expos, and conferences. All of those events came to a screeching halt months ago. So for months, Esposito and others in the business counted on smaller events to keep them afloat.

“It was probably four or five months before I set one of these (mobile television units) up,” said Esposito. “So the first time, it was like, where does this cable go?”

Thankfully, clients like the City of St. Petersburg are getting creative with ways to bring people together in a safe manner. Esposito recently got a call for another job.

“We got guys going to Miami for another job down there,” said Esposito. “It’s so cool to see it coming back. Because it was close. I was looking at other things to do. You know, switch careers really.”

So, while Esposito is a Rays fan, he’s also a businessman. He is not one of those who were hoping the team would sweep the series.

“Seven and win,” said Esposito smiling. “Go seven. The more we work, the better it is for me.”

