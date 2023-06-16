Delays are being seen on both the north and south ends of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, slowing traffic between Pinellas and Manatee County.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities responded to a crash that ended with a vehicle hanging over a wall on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge Friday morning.

FDOT cameras showed traffic backed up as first responders worked to remove the vehicle from the interior wall of the bridge’s southbound lanes.

At this time, no fatalities have been reported. The full extent of any injuries have not been released.