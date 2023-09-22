ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority is holding a press conference on an incident where one of their drivers was attacked.

Thursday, St. Petersburg police announced that Obdulio Chacon, 46, was arrested for attacking a driver while he parked in his trolley on Tuesday.

According to police, the driver was on his break and returning to his trolley when Chacon repeatedly punched him in the face.

An arrest affidavit said the driver ended up falling down the stairs of the trolley, striking his head on the cement. He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

We will stream this press conference once it begins at 10 p.m.