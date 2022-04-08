PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas Park Police Department responded to an “active hazmat situation” along the 11200 block of US Highway 19 North, according to a news release.

The department said it is accompanying fire crews to conduct an investigation into an unknown petroleum-type substance that was spilled.

Authorities told 8 On Your Side an infant and an adult woman were transported for treatment. Two firefighters and possibly one police officer were also transported for treatment.

Authorities did not immediately release additional information about the incident. More information is expected to be released as it becomes available.

The public is asked to avoid the Clear Harbor Apartment complex.

