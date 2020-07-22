Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Largo

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are currently on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Largo.

According to the Largo Police Department, the shooting has blocked the intersection of 49th Street N. & Roosevelt Boulevard.

Around 11:30 a.m., police say an individual began shooting at officers who then shot back.

News Channel 8 has a crew on scene and are working to get more information.

Please avoid the area if possible.

