Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Largo

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are currently on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Largo.
According to the Largo Police Department, the shooting has blocked the intersection of 49th Street N. & Roosevelt Boulevard.
Around 11:30 a.m., police say an individual began shooting at officers who then shot back.
News Channel 8 has a crew on scene and are working to get more information.
Please avoid the area if possible.
Check back for the latest updates.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- DA: Man faked death to avoid jail but typo gave him away
- Kim K asks public to show compassion, empathy to Kanye West
- United Airlines’ mask mandate expands to areas in airports
- Police come through with sweet surprise after 7-year-old girl calls 911 for ice cream
- Firefighters pull 6 dogs from burning house in DC