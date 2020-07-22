Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Largo

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are currently on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Largo.

According to the Largo Police Department, the shooting has blocked the intersection of 49th Street N. & Roosevelt Boulevard.

Around 11:30 a.m., police say an individual began shooting at officers who then shot back.

News Channel 8 has a crew on scene and are working to get more information.

Please avoid the area if possible.

Check back for the latest updates.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss