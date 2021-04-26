Multiple homes taped off for Largo homicide investigation

Pinellas County

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — There is a large law enforcement presence for a homicide investigation in the 1000 block of 8th Avenue North West in Largo.

Multiple agencies have responded to a home at that location and taped off multiple homes in the area. The road is blocked.

Authorities have not released any information about the matter, but News Channel 8 has learned they are investigating a homicide. It’s unclear how many people were involved.

Our crew has remained at the scene and is working to get more details.

This story is developing and will be updated.

