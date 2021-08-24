LIVE: Pinellas County School Board discusses potential 90-day mask mandate

Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County School Board is discussing the implementation of a 90-day mask mandate in schools.

Monday, parents and educators asked for the board to put a 60-day mandate for students and staff. However, board member Caprice Edmond made a motion Tuesday hold another meeting to deliberate on the extended mandate.

The proposed mandate would be reviewed every 30 days and would only allow for a medical opt-out, according to Edmond.

