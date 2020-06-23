LIVE: Pinellas County commissioners to vote on mandatory mask ordinance

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County commissioners are expected to vote on a new mandatory mask ordinance.

There are 3 versions of ordinances being presented in the meeting, each would require masks to be worn in indoor public spaces in some capacity. Here’s the breakdown:

Requires most employees at bars, restaurants, and indoor retail businesses to wear face coverings at all times Requires everyone, including customers, to wear a mask (Grocery store, drug store, medical office, hospital, etc.) Mandate everyone wear a face mask in all indoor public places within Pinellas County.

In the ordinance, it states there will be penalties for violations, however, all options have exemptions for certain medical conditions.

A person or business in violation of the rules could be fined: $100 for the 1st offense, $250 for the 2nd offense, $500 for the 3rd offense.

Each ordinance states a law enforcement officer can issue a local ordinance violation citation to appear in county court if they ask someone not wearing a mask to put one on and they don’t comply after a warning.

“It’s better to be safe than sorry,” said Chris Brown, co-owner of Vertical Ventures rock-climbing in St.Pete. Their store has been taking extra precations since they reopened on June 2nd.

“We require the climbers to wear maks, that way they’re not exhaling their sweat and whatever comes out of their nose and mouth while they’re climbing. The masks safeguard against that. We’re asking everyone to wash and sanitize their hands as much as possible,” said Brown.

