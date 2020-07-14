28th Street South reopens after possible hazmat incident in St. Pete

Pinellas County

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities shut down a portion of 28th Street South for several hours Tuesday morning for crews to respond to a potential hazmat situation in St. Petersburg. The roadway has since reopened.

The St. Pete Fire Rescue received calls about a smell in the area of 28th Street South and 8th Avenue South shortly before 6 a.m.

It’s unclear if there were any evacuations. No illnesses or injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

