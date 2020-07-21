LIVE NOW: Pinellas law enforcement announce new task force for use of deadly force

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — Several law enforcement agencies in Pinellas County have teamed up to create a new task force that will investigate officers’ use of deadly force.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri announced the new task force on Tuesday. He was joined by St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway, Clearwater Police Chief Dan Slaughter and Pinellas Park Police Chief Michael Haworth.

Gualtieri explained that, for the last several decades, most law enforcement agencies in Pinellas County have conducted their own homicide investigations when officers use deadly force. Those investigations, he said, are in addition to the independent investigation conducted by the state attorney’s office.

Gualtieri noted that the model used in Pinellas County is similar to what’s practiced throughout Florida and across the country.

“This model that we’ve used here in Pinellas County has worked and we have conducted fair, objective and accurate investigations,” he said. “Nobody in Pinellas County gets a pass just because they happen to be a cop.”

However, Gualtieri noted, times have changed.

“These times were in continue to evolve and regardless of whether we actually do it right, which we have, it has to be perceived by the community as being done right and that means perceived as being done objectively and impartially to reach a just result,” he said.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: