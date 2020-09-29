Mayor Kriseman discusses St. Pete’s reopening plans, recent protests

ST.PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA)—St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman is holding a press conference Tuesday, in which he is expected to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact Gov. Ron DeSantis recent order has had on local ordinances.

Kriseman is also expected to talk about recent protests in the city and across the nation.

The press conference will take place at 11:30 a.m. Deputy Mayor Dr. Kanika Tomalin, St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway, and St. Petersburg Emergency Operations Manager Amber Boulding will be in attendance.

