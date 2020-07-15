Man dead after fire at Seminole home

SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) -A 65-year-old man is dead after a fire ripped through the second floor of an apartment building in Seminole Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The fire broke out at the Seminole Gardens apartments, 8533 110th Street North, shortly before 4:30 a.m.

A number of residents were evacuated, and six units were damaged.

About 40 firefighters have remained at the scene along with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office’s arson and theft unit.

Authorities said detectives with the arson unit were investigating the incident, but it’s not a suspected arson.

The incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

