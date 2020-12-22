House catches fire on 35th Avenue North in St. Pete

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Crews are responding to a house fire in the 4600 block of 35th Avenue North in St. Petersburg.

Our Eagle 8 crew flew over the scene and saw firefighters battling heavy smoke.

There is no word on injuries.

The Red Cross is also responding to the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss