House catches fire on 35th Avenue North in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Crews are responding to a house fire in the 4600 block of 35th Avenue North in St. Petersburg.

Our Eagle 8 crew flew over the scene and saw firefighters battling heavy smoke.

There is no word on injuries.

The Red Cross is also responding to the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

LATEST STORIES: