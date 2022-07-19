TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Saturday Morning Shoppe and Live Love St. Pete are teaming up for a “Back-to-School” event outside Tropicana Field in August.

The event will take place Aug. 6 in Lot 4.

Two thousand backpacks filled with school supplies will be given out to local children from noon until 5 p.m.

“Our sole purpose is to give back to the community, allowing an opportunity to ease the economic strain associated with school starting back up,” said Renee Edwards, founder of the Saturday Morning Shoppe.

“From the work I do with several Title 1 schools in St. Pete, I’ve learned backpacks and school supplies are what the school children need most, but the schools are not allowed to use grant funds to purchase them, so I wanted to help. Renee shared that at their event last year it took only three hours to distribute 1,000 backpacks! I pledged Live Love St Pete to donate an additional 1,000 backpacks to The Saturday Morning Shoppe event this year,” said Melody Proud, founder of Live Love St. Pete.

Proud’s organization is accepting donations online, saying it only costs $12 to fill a backpack with school supplies for a child. Edwards and the Saturday Morning Shoppe are taking registrations for product and youth vendors, food vendors or food trucks and information only vendors online.

The event is free and open to the public. No registration is required.