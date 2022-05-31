ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Live Love St Pete, a company created by a local woman to help underserved school children in St. Petersburg, has created a Pride month rainbow version of their popular t-shirt, with 100% of the profits benefiting local organizations.

Melody Proud designed and created a line of T-shirts featuring the phrase “Live Love St. Pete” and a depiction of the city’s skyline.

Proud and her husband started assisting one school after volunteering with their church to provide Thanksgiving meals to homeless families of a St. Petersburg elementary school.

Shortly after, she started making the shirts to involve the community.

“Over 300,000 people participate in Pride activities during the month of June in St Pete. We saw an opportunity to work together with St Pete Pride during their 20th anniversary to help support their mission as well as Live Love St Pete’s to provide resources for underserved children in St Pete,” Proud said. “Proceeds from the sale of the Pride T-shirts will be used to provide backpacks with school supplies and uniforms to be distributed at a back-to-school event on in early August.”

Shirts will be available on the following days under the yellow Live Love St. Pete tent:

June 18, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

June 24, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

June 25, 2-10 pm

June 26, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Shirts are also available at 400 Beach Annex and The Merchant (both the Pier & Central Ave. stores) through June while supplies last, as well as online.