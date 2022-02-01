Gov. DeSantis announces $404M in funds for Florida infrastructure projects

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Dunedin to discuss plans for infrastructure improvements across the state.

The governor announced $404 million in funding for resiliency projects across Florida, including five projects in Pinellas County.

The governor made the announcement at Honeymoon Island State Park. He was joined by House Speaker Chris Sprowls, DEP Secretary Shawn Hamilton and Chief Resilience Officer Dr. Wes Brooks.

This story is developing.