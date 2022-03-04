Fire engulfs Japanese steakhouse in St. Petersburg

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Crews in St. Petersburg are busy battling a 3-alarm fire at a restaurant on Tyrone Boulevard Friday morning.

The fire broke out at the Tsunami Japanese Steakhouse, 2176 Tyrone Boulevard North. It was upgraded to a 3-alarm as crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

The St. Petersburg Fire and Rescue said firefighters had trouble entering some areas of the restaurant, so they “backed out of the building” for their safety and set up a defensive attack.

“As of now we have multiple sources of water from all sides of the building,” Fire Rescue spokesman Lt. Garth Swingle said.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated.