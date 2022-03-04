Fire engulfs Japanese steakhouse in St. Petersburg

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Crews in St. Petersburg are busy battling a 3-alarm fire at a restaurant on Tyrone Boulevard Friday morning.

The fire broke out at the Tsunami Japanese Steakhouse, 2176 Tyrone Boulevard North. It was upgraded to a 3-alarm as crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

The St. Petersburg Fire and Rescue said firefighters had trouble entering some areas of the restaurant, so they “backed out of the building” for their safety and set up a defensive attack.

“As of now we have multiple sources of water from all sides of the building,” Fire Rescue spokesman Lt. Garth Swingle said.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Next Five

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss