TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Crews have responded to a fire at Angelo’s Recycled Materials in Largo.

The fire broke out at about 4 a.m. Wednesday at the warehouse, which is located in the 1700 block of 20th Avenue SE.

As of 6:30 a.m., firefighters are still working to extinguish the blaze. No injuries have been reported at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated.