LIVE: Deputies release body camera video of police shooting in St. Petersburg

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office plans to release body camera video of a violent confrontation with a man that ended in a shooting.

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon outside the man’s residence in the 10700 block of 4th Street North near Gandy Boulevard.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies said Officer Ronald McKenzie and Officer Pavel Kuznetsov were trying to arrest 23-year-old Austin Kingos for allegedly violating a stalking injunction when a struggle ensued.

Deputies said Kingos pulled out a semi-automatic handgun from his waistband, fired two shots at the officers missing one officer’s skull “by less than an inch.” A bullet hit a nearby apartment building, but no one was injured.

Deputies said Kingos took off running, and one of the officers drew his pistol and fired several rounds at Kingos, striking him in the leg.

Kingos eventually surrendered at the intersection of 108th Avenue N and Fourth Street N, and was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released and was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on one count violation of injunction for protection and two counts of attempted murder on a law enforcement officer.

The sheriff’s office will release body camera video Tuesday morning.