PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Crews responded to a three-alarm house fire Tuesday afternoon in Treasure Island.

The fire happened at about 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of 95th Avenue, according to officials.

Multiple agencies assisted with the fire, and no injuries have been reported at this time, officials said.

Fire crews were able to keep the flames from spreading to nearby structures, officials said.

Video from Eagle 8 HD showed a large plume of smoke that was visible for miles.

