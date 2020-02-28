Breaking News
Boy charged in shooting death of 15-year-old at Tampa officer’s home, state attorney says

LIVE: Northbound lanes of Sunshine Skyway Bridge closed due to car fire

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol reports that the northbound lanes of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge are closed due to a car fire.

Traffic is slow-moving through the area and drivers should expect delays as drivers attempt to make their way into Pinellas County.

It appears that nobody was injured.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Art to save the sea: 'Washed Ashore' debuts at The Florida Aquarium

Thumbnail for the video titled "Art to save the sea: 'Washed Ashore' debuts at The Florida Aquarium"

Petition to save Salty's Bar

Thumbnail for the video titled "Petition to save Salty's Bar"

Tanner Hackman in court, Friday, Feb. 28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tanner Hackman in court, Friday, Feb. 28"

Brad Hulett and attorney on gun safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brad Hulett and attorney on gun safety"

Local fiddle-playing rocker takes to stage at Florida Strawberry Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local fiddle-playing rocker takes to stage at Florida Strawberry Festival"

Bradley Hulett's father responds to boy being charged in his son's shooting death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bradley Hulett's father responds to boy being charged in his son's shooting death"

Father: 'Bradley was the glue for our family'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Father: 'Bradley was the glue for our family'"

Bradley Hulett playing basketball (with video credit)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bradley Hulett playing basketball (with video credit)"

Bradley's father: This isn't about vengeance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bradley's father: This isn't about vengeance"

No coronavirus cases reported in Hillsborough County; local leaders keeping guard up

Thumbnail for the video titled "No coronavirus cases reported in Hillsborough County; local leaders keeping guard up"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss