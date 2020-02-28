TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol reports that the northbound lanes of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge are closed due to a car fire.
Traffic is slow-moving through the area and drivers should expect delays as drivers attempt to make their way into Pinellas County.
It appears that nobody was injured.
LATEST POSTS
- Lakefront homes in New York turn into ‘housescicles’ due to strong freezing winds
- Winter Haven woman stranded for 7 weeks after insurance company shuts down
- South Carolina primary: Lawmakers weigh in on presidential candidates
- LIVE: Northbound lanes of Sunshine Skyway Bridge closed due to car fire
- Marine general orders removal of Confederate items at bases