TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A car crash closed several of the southbound lanes of I-275 in St. Petersburg Saturday.

The crash happened around noon on I-275 at Pinellas Point Drive.

Cameras from the Florida Department of Transportation showed firefighters extinguishing a car that had flipped on the roadway.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 37-year-old Clearwater woman was driving on the interstate when another driver cut her off.

The woman tried to evade the other driver but crashed into a concrete traffic barrier.

Troopers said the Mazda then flipped multiple times before coming to a rest, where it then caught on fire.

The FHP said the woman survived with serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital.