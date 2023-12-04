TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — A bicyclist has been hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in Tarpon Springs Monday.

Tarpon Springs police confirmed the incident to 8 On Your Side Monday afternoon. Eagle 8 caught sight of police tape and vehicles on East Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in the area of Walton Way and Disston Avenue.

At this time, the victim’s age and identity are not yet known. The bicyclist was taken to a hospital after the collision, but the condition has not been released.