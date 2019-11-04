Bank ATM explosion under investigation in Pinellas County

Breaking News
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County detectives are investigating an ATM explosion at a bank in Oldsmar Monday.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion occurred around 3:20 a.m. at the BB&T bank at 3209 Tampa Road.

Deputies responded to the incident around 3:30 a.m. and noticed the explosion came from the drive-thru ATM on the south side of the building.

The incident is being investigated by the sheriff’s office.

