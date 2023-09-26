TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The southbound lanes of the Howard Frankland Bridge have been partially closed after a crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said the incident was a three-vehicle crash that happened at mile marker 34, south of the hump.

Troopers said the crash involved non-life-threatening injuries.

As of this report, three lanes have been closed as first responders clear the scene.