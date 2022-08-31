LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Little Caesars worker is accused of taking pictures of customers’ credit cards and attempting to transfer funds from their accounts to his Cash App account, the Largo Police Department said.

Police said the 17-year-old boy worked at a Little Caesar’s Pizza on Keene Road for at least six weeks.

Investigators said the teen was seen on video surveillance taking pictures or recording customers’ credit and debit cards. An affidavit said the boy also pocketed cash from customers.

The teen then tried to transfer the money from the accounts of others to his own Cash App account, police said.

According to the police report, the boy turned himself in and admitted that he had the information stored on his cell phone but later deleted it.

The boy was charged with fraudulent use of personal identification information.