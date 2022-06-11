PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Debris came crashing down from the Opal Sands Resort in Clearwater early Saturday morning, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Officers said the building’s roof was struck by lightning sometime in the morning hours sending a chunk of material plummeting into a parking lot below.

(Credit: Clearwater Police Department)

Authorities said one vehicle was hit by the debris which caused extensive damage to the front end. Pictures shared by the police department showed the vehicle, which appeared to be a black Ford SUV, with a shattered front windshield and a punctured hood spanning several inches across.

Police also shared a picture of the damaged rooftop.

Authorities said no one was injured in the unusual incident.