CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Firefighters are battling a house fire in Clearwater that was likely caused by a lightning strike.

According to a release from Clearwater Fire and Rescue, crews are on the scene of a fire at 616 N. Glenwood Ave. Officials said the call came in at around 3 p.m., just as strong thunderstorms were moving through the area.

Clearwater Fire and Rescue said they believe lightning struck the roof of the house and started the fire. Video released by the fire department shows firefighters cutting into the attic through the roof. They said they had to pull down parts of the ceiling to keep the fire contained.

No one was injured in the fire.