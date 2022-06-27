ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg Fire & Rescue responded to a home for a structure fire Monday night they said started after the home was hit by lightning.

SPFR said they responded to the home on 23rd Avenue North around 9:30 p.m. for reports of smoke coming from a home that had just been struck by lightning.

When they got to the house, they said they found a small amount of smoke coming from the homes attic. They went up to the attic and found a small amount of fire that was quickly put out.

No injuries were reported.