PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County is hiring seasonal lifeguards.

The county is hiring full-time and part-time positions.

The pay range is $16.75 to $18.09 an hour for new lifeguards and $17.75 to $19.17 per hour for senior lifeguards. Certified Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) can receive an additional 5%.

Life guards may be required to work 10-hour shifts.

The requirements are, according to a press release:

American Red Cross lifeguarding certification, or an equivalent combination of education, training and/or experience

Current CPR/AED and first aid certification

Must complete 500-meter swim under 10 minutes and one-mile run under eight minutes

Must be able to complete the 40-hours of training provided by Pinellas County Beach Patrol program

Must be at least 18 years old

Ability to work at county beach parks as schedule and staffing demands change

Ability to work a variety of schedules including weekends and holidays, and compulsory work periods in special, emergency and/or disaster situations

Must possess a valid U.S. driver’s license

Those wanting to apply can go online.