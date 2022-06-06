PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County is hiring seasonal lifeguards.
The county is hiring full-time and part-time positions.
The pay range is $16.75 to $18.09 an hour for new lifeguards and $17.75 to $19.17 per hour for senior lifeguards. Certified Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) can receive an additional 5%.
Life guards may be required to work 10-hour shifts.
The requirements are, according to a press release:
- American Red Cross lifeguarding certification, or an equivalent combination of education, training and/or experience
- Current CPR/AED and first aid certification
- Must complete 500-meter swim under 10 minutes and one-mile run under eight minutes
- Must be able to complete the 40-hours of training provided by Pinellas County Beach Patrol program
- Must be at least 18 years old
- Ability to work at county beach parks as schedule and staffing demands change
- Ability to work a variety of schedules including weekends and holidays, and compulsory work periods in special, emergency and/or disaster situations
- Must possess a valid U.S. driver’s license
Those wanting to apply can go online.