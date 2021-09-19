‘Let the adventures begin’: Dunedin couple does photoshoot to celebrate being empty nesters

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Seeing your children grow and leave the nest is something many parents look forward to and celebrate.

To honor their next phase of life, one Dunedin couple teamed up with a family photography studio based in Safety Harbor to officially mark being empty nesters.

Kamran and Kimberly Malik, of MrKamraMan, helped Doug and Candi Lyons document this new chapter.

Courtesy: MrKamraMan

Courtesy: MrKamraMan

Courtesy: MrKamraMan

Courtesy: MrKamraMan

Courtesy: MrKamraMan

Courtesy: MrKamraMan

Courtesy: MrKamraMan

Courtesy: MrKamraMan

Courtesy: MrKamraMan

Courtesy: MrKamraMan

Courtesy: MrKamraMan

Courtesy: MrKamraMan

Courtesy: MrKamraMan

Courtesy: MrKamraMan

Courtesy: MrKamraMan

The Lyons have two daughters, Lauren who graduated a couple of years ago and currently attends Auburn University, and Morgan who just graduated in May and is now attending Louisiana State University.

As you can tell in the pictures above, the couple is just heartbroken over their newest living situation.

Congratulations to the Lyons’ on this next adventure of life!