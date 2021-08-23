Leak leading to water pressure issues for Pinellas County residents

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) -Water service is spotty in parts of coastal Pinellas County as workers try to find a leak in the system.

Officials with the county’s utility system say customers in Largo, Redington Shores, Indian Shores and Seminole may be experiencing problems with their water.

Pinellas County utility officials tell 8 On Your Side they are assessing the situation as of 6:00 p.m, but no timetable was given as to when the problem will be fixed or how many customers have been affected.