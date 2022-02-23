Lawyer stripped naked at St. Pete Beach bar, refused to put on clothes, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities say a drunken woman stripped naked in front of patrons inside a bar in St. Pete Beach after the manager refused to serve her.

Deputies were called to the Beach Lounge & Billiards, 541 Corey Avenue, at about 2:15 a.m. Friday morning and found Kelly Elkins “unclothed and completely naked,” the affidavit said. Several people were in the bar at the time.

According to the report, Elkins had arrived at the bar already “intoxicated to the point the manager refused to serve her.” Police said they told Elkins to get dressed several times, but she would only put on a hoodie and kept the zipper down. She refused to put on pants, saying she was too tired to do so, police said.

Elkins was arrested for disorderly conduct, booked into the Pinellas County Jail and later released on her own recognizance.

Online jail records show she was arrested the day before on a charge of obtaining food or lodging with intent to defraud.

Elkins’ LinkedIn page says she is a licensed attorney at KEE Legal Group, P.A. She is still listed as a member in good standing on the Florida Bar’s website.