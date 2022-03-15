PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two years after 48-year-old Justin Doyle collapsed from a “cardiac episode” during the Skyway 10K Run, his brother filed a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of his estate and his widow.

Lea Doyle spoke with News Channel 8 days after his brother never reached the finish line on March 1, 2020.

“And he was an engineer, an aircraft engineer and he loved the Skyway, he absolutely loved the skyway,” he said.

Filed in late February in Pinellas County, the lawsuit names organizers of the Skyway 10K Run, Sunstar Paramedics, the City of St. Petersburg, and Pinellas and Manatee Counties.

The lawsuit describes communication breakdowns and failures to prepare for a foreseeable medical emergency.

“If I’m gonna say one thing to the people that helped him is god bless you,” Lea Doyle said in 2020. “I love you, Justin loves you, you did everything you could to help.”

According to the lawsuit, the “chaos and confusion” began after multiple race participants called 911.

“Despite the presence of resources and services which could have prevented his death on the racecourse,” the lawsuit states, “emergency medical services were negligently delayed in even finding the location of Justin Tobias Doyle, who laid on the racecourse only a few hundred yards from medical personnel.”

A report issued by St. Petersburg Fire Rescue said it took 22 minutes and 8 seconds for medical help to reach Doyle. He later died at a hospital.

The defendants named in this lawsuit are not commenting on the pending litigation.