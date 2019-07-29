Lawmakers planning to reintroduce ‘Jordan’s Law’

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Was there a lack of communication in the Jordan Belliveau case that cost the toddler his life?

Some lawmakers think so. That’s why they introduced Jordan’s Law last session, which did not pass. State Rep. Chris Latvala says that’s why he’s re-filing the bill this session.

Latvala believes Tallahassee politics got in the way of the bill meant to protect children. He has a strong message for his fellow lawmakers this time around.

“If you want to play games with some of my other bills, play games. If you play games on a child welfare bill that is designed to protect kids lives, I will call you out every time,” he said.

Latvala made the announcement at Largo Police Headquarters Monday, what would have been Jordan’s third birthday. The announcement was made as he stood next to State Sen. Darryl Rouson, Largo Police Chief Jeff Undestad, State Sen. Ed Hooper, State Rep. Ben Diamond, State Rep. Jennifer Webb and Dr. Jim Lewis, a clinical neuropsychologist.

Sen. Rouson believes this law, if passed, could save children in future.

“There were signs that were missed. There were symptoms that were missed. There was a lack of communication so that one agency did not know the noncompliance of the parents with the case management plan,” said Rouson. “This bill seeks to shore that up. “

Latvala also purchased the domain name for a website where voters can get information about the bill, as well as information on the lawmakers who aren’t backing it.

Police say Belliveau Jr. was murdered by his mother, Charisse Stinson, in September 2018 after child welfare workers missed numerous warning signs. According to police, Stinson concocted an elaborate kidnapping story. Days after searching for Jordan, police found his body in the woods.

Stinson has made several court appearances since her arrest. Her murder trial is scheduled for March 2020.