Last call: Clearwater Fire Rescue makes final radio call for arson dog Quincy

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s a sad day for the Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department as they are mourning the loss of one of their own.

Quincy was an arson dog for the department for six years before retiring last year due to serious health issues.

Over the course of his career as an arson dog, Quincy responded to more than 300 calls in Pinellas, Pasco, Manatee, Polk, Sarasota, and Hillsborough counties.

It's a sad day for our agency as we mourn the loss of Quincy, our arson dog who served the city for six years before retiring last year. He received a final radio call and hugs from our personnel. He had been suffering from serious health issues lately. Quincy was 12 years old. pic.twitter.com/JYG0t0tJmp — Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department (@clearwaterfire) September 6, 2019

“Retired after a decade of hard work, today he will rest in peace,” dispatchers said in Quincy’s final radio call.

Former Fire Inspector Ron Neuberger was given a special urn by our personnel to keep Quincy's remains. He will always hold a special place in our hearts. We so enjoyed the pitter-patter of his paws around the fire station all of those years. pic.twitter.com/FHS7FMDq2P — Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department (@clearwaterfire) September 6, 2019

Quincy was 12-years-old