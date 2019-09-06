LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Last call: Clearwater Fire Rescue makes final radio call for arson dog Quincy

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s a sad day for the Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department as they are mourning the loss of one of their own.

Quincy was an arson dog for the department for six years before retiring last year due to serious health issues.

Over the course of his career as an arson dog, Quincy responded to more than 300 calls in Pinellas, Pasco, Manatee, Polk, Sarasota, and Hillsborough counties.

“Retired after a decade of hard work, today he will rest in peace,” dispatchers said in Quincy’s final radio call.

Quincy was 12-years-old

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss