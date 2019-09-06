Last call: Clearwater Fire Rescue makes final radio call for arson dog Quincy

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s a sad day for the Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department as they are mourning the loss of one of their own.
Quincy was an arson dog for the department for six years before retiring last year due to serious health issues.
Over the course of his career as an arson dog, Quincy responded to more than 300 calls in Pinellas, Pasco, Manatee, Polk, Sarasota, and Hillsborough counties.
“Retired after a decade of hard work, today he will rest in peace,” dispatchers said in Quincy’s final radio call.
Quincy was 12-years-old