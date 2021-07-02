Largo youth soccer coach charged with possession of child pornography

Pinellas County

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Friday for 11 counts of possession of child pornography, according to a press release.

According to detectives, their investigation began after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. An online account was said to contain numerous videos of child pornography.

Detectives assigned to the Crimes Against Children Unit arrested 28-year-old Lonnie Smith who was the sole owner/operator of the account.

During an interview with deputies Smith admitted to sending and receiving child pornography via a social media application.

Smith claimed to be a coach with a Largo-area youth soccer organization and was taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

If you have any information on this case or others, you are asked to contact Detective Paden at (727) 582-5714 or by email at npaden@pcsonet.com.

