PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) -- The Tampa Bay community, and people from all over the country, have stepped up to help a local nurse who got sick after being on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis.

8 On Your Side was the first to tell you about 22-year-old Desmond Silva last week. The Largo nurse had been fighting for his life at Mease Countryside Hospital. His family said he was on a ventilator after becoming paralyzed from the neck down due to complications from the coronavirus and the flu.