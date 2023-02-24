CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Largo woman was arrested after she allegedly tricked a man into buying a mobile home that she wasn’t authorized to sell, according to police.

The Clearwater Police Department said Olga Botello, also known as Olga Griffin, of Largo conducted the fraudulent sale between November 2022 and February 2023.

The 75-year-old woman told the victim that she had rights from the owner of a trailer on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard to conduct the sale, police said.

According to detectives, the victim ended up paying $7,500 for the mobile home.

However, investigators said they learned from the regional manager of the trailer park that Botello never had the rights to sell the home.

Botello was charged with scheme to defraud. police say there may be more victims and ask those who had dealings with her to call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.