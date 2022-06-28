LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s a day Sheremane Davis didn’t think would come.

“There were times I wanted to give up because I didn’t think I was going to get any better,” Davis said. “I thought it was just going to be my end.”



Davis, at only 34 years old, had been experiencing cogitative heart failure, organ failure and COVID-19. On Tuesday, she returned home to her three boys and her parents.

In February, Sheremane knew her heart was failing her.



“In October, they told us her heart was functioning at 26 percent,” her father John Davis said.

Two weeks ago, Sheremane left Largo Medical Hospital and began rehab at Encompass Health of Largo where she has worked with physical and occupational therapists to re-learn the basics.

Shermane said she is most excited to return home to her three boys, 9, 11 and 18 year old.

“Hug my children, give them really good hugs and sit down with them as much as possible because this is as long as I’ve been away from them and it’s taking a toll on them as well,” she said.